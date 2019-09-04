Man dies in bus after forgetting to carry asthma drugs

Commuters travelling from Mombasa to Homa Bay town by bus were shocked on Wednesday morning after a passenger died along the way.

The 23-year-old passenger, who was identified as Elisha Anyonyi, died after travelling in the bus for more than 10 hours.

Confirming the incident to KNA, Homa Bay Sub County Police Commander Sammy Koskei said that the deceased, who was asthmatic, met his death while travelling home in Ndhiwa sub county with his wife and two children.

Koskei added that the deceased forgot to carry the asthmatic drugs while travelling to his rural home, and further revealed that the family members have already been informed about the incident.

ALERT THE WIFE

According to one of the passengers Erick Gwoma, the deceased started complaining of chest problems while travelling and this prompted him to alert the wife who was also in the same bus.

Gwoma added that he sensed danger when they reached Narok after realizing that the child, who was being carried by the deceased, was lying on the bus floor while the deceased had his head slumped on the front seat.

The body was taken to Homa Bay County Hospital Morgue awaiting postmortem.

The police boss urged the passengers who were on drugs to be cautious while travelling for long distance so as to avoid such tragedies.