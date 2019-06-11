Man charged in court for clobbering his landlord senseless

A tenant who allegedly assaulted his landlord for demanding rent was on Tuesday charged before a Nakuru court.

Appearing before Principal Magistrate Bernard Mararo, Mr Yohana Sunday was accused of assaulting Mr George Shiundu, his landlord, at Kaptembwo estate within Nakuru county on May 20 thereby causing him bodily harm.

The court heard that the landlord had gone to collect rent from the suspect when he descended on him with blows and kicks.

RENT BALANCE

The suspect, according to the police, was aggrieved by the landlord’s decision to come to his house late in the evening to ask for the rent balance for that month.

Mr Shiundu was saved from the vicious assault by his agent who had accompanied him to the house.

The accused is said to have fled after learning that the landlord had made a report at Kaptembwo Police Station.

ARRESTED

He was, however, arrested at his hideout in Kaptembwo on June 8 by police who were pursuing him.

Mr Sunday admitted to the charges before court and pleaded for forgiveness.

The case will be mentioned on June 24 for the judgment.