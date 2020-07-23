Man collapses and dies outside cereals shop

A police car at the scene where a man collapsed and died outside a cereals shop in Mwihoko Estate, Githurai. PHOTO | COURTESY

Residents of Mwihoko Estate in Githurai are in shock after a man collapsed and died outside a cereals shop.

Eyewitnesses said that the man struggled for a few minutes before he passed on.

Neighbours rushed to the scene but did not go near the body due to the Covid-19 stigma.

“I heard people screaming and when I rushed to the scene I saw the lifeless body of the man lying on the ground a few metres from the cereals shop,” Mr Abel Karanja, a neighbour said.

Police and the Ministry of Health officials in Ruiru were alerted and they picked the body and took it to the mortuary.

The officials were dressed in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Cases of people collapsing and later dying on the spot have been on the increase in the recent past.

In the last seven days, three similar cases have been reported in Mlolongo, Meru and Dandora.