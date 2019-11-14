Man charged with piercing wife’s ear, eyebrows with sword for infidelity

A middle-aged man, who allegedly pierced his wife’s ear and eyebrows with a sword after they returned home from a drinking spree accusing her of infidelity, has denied assault charges at a Nairobi court.

Joseph Simiyu Wafula was accused of assaulting Caroline Auma Omolo on November 3 at their home in Kariobangi South, claiming she was having sex with other revelers while they were drinking at a their local.

Wafula is said to have snatched Auma’s phone and locked the door before telling her that the time for putting a mark on her as he had promised severally, had come.

He allegedly took his Masai sword and started assaulting Auma while cutting her on the ear and eyebrows with the sword as she screamed for help.

Wafula allegedly ordered Auma to clean her blood from the floor while he reached for a stronger knife in the kitchen which he used to further assault her with.

The victim only escaped after Wafula went to sleep.

The suspect denied the charges before Makadara Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji.

He was freed on a cash bail of Sh 20,000 with hearing of the case set to commence on March 22, 2020.