Man charged with creating disturbance after chasing his house help

By Joseph Ndunda October 30th, 2019 1 min read

A 41-year-old man who allegedly threatened to stab his house help was Tuesday charged before a Makadara law court with creating disturbance in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

Edwin Munene was accused of hurling abusive words at Mildred Aucho on October 27, in his Huruma estate house before chasing her while armed with a knife.

The incident happened after a little dispute arose when Munene started to move items in his sitting room.

He is said to have turned violent when Aucho asked him what he was doing after he removed the TV set on the stand and placed it in the middle of the room.

The suspect is said to have called Aucho “mboch” before ordering her out.

Munene denied the charges before principal magistrate Merisa Opondo. He was released on a Sh30, 000 cash bail. Hearing of the case starts on March 9, 2020.

