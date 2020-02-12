Man charged with carjacking, robbing and raping woman in Kayole

A suspected hardcore criminal, who allegedly carjacked a telecommunications firm’s employee in Kayole, Nairobi, robbed her of cash and later raped her inside her car was Monday charged with armed robbery and rape.

Albert Karuri alias Spear was accused of robbing the woman on October 12, 2019 before raping her at gunpoint at different places.

VIOLENT ROBBERY

Spear allegedly carjacked the victim in the company of his accomplice, robbed her of Sh 6,800, took her phone and forced her to disclose her bank account’s PIN number then bundled her into her car’s boot.

The suspect allegedly drove to Utawala Family Bank’s branch where he tricked a security guard to allow him transfer Sh 22,000 to his (the guard’s) account to withdraw for him.

Michael Nyangweso of Radar Security Services told the court that on October 14, 2019 he withdrew the money for the suspect after he pleaded for assistance.

Nyangweso said the suspect claimed to have had a sick wife in the car and needed the cash to rush her to hospital but did not have means, and he accepted.

According to Nyangweso, one of two men who had parked outside the bank approached him and requested if he could withdraw the cash for him because he did not have an account with the bank.

Corporal George Wamai of Directorate of Criminal Investigations Kayole office, who investigated the matter, had presented Nyangweso before Nyaga seeking custodial orders to detain the accused for 14 days as investigations continue.

CAPTURED ON CCTV

Nyangweso said he did not know that the woman inside the car was not Karuri’s wife but a carjacking victim who was being robbed.

Karuri was captured by the CCTV camera at the bank where the transaction was done.

The victim remained in her car’s boot as the suspect and his accomplices drove around for hours while looking for a suitable place to withdraw the cash.

After receiving the cash from Nyangweso, Karuri allegedly parted ways with his accomplice and proceeded to Mihang’o area where he is said to have raped and abandoned the victim at around 1am.

The victim drove herself to a city hospital after the last of her tormentors left.

The DCI later traced and arrested Karuri. Upon investigations, he was found to have three cases of robbery with violence pending at the Kibra Law Courts.

The accused, who denied the charges before the Makadara Law Courts, was denied bail and bonds.