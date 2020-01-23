Join our WhatsApp Channel
Man charged with assaulting sister claims he found her fighting their mother

By Joseph Ndunda January 23rd, 2020 1 min read

A 29-year-old man charged before Makadara law courts with assaulting his sister claimed he had intervened after he found her fighting their mother.

Wycliffe Omwando Ongeri was accused of assaulting his sister Vinecathy Kerubo in Fuata Nyayo slums, Nairobi on December 7 last year and occasioning her bodily harms.

The victim had gone to her brother-in-law’s house after he called her to resolve an issue he had with Ongeri, where they met before the suspect assaulted her.

Ongeri was employed by his brother in- law at an M-Pesa shop and had allegedly disappeared with Sh45,000.

But Ongeri allegedly threatened to kill her to inherit her rentals in the slums before he rained blows on his sister.

He has been out on a police bail of Sh10, 000 and senior resident magistrate Merissa Opondo released him on the same amount.

