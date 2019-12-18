Man charged in court with defiling his girlfriend’s 13-year-old daughter

A youthful man was on Tuesday charged before the Makadara Law Court with defiling his girlfriend’s 13-year-old daughter.

Levi Ndegwa was accused of defiling the minor on different dates between December 12 and 14 last year at his girlfriend’s house in Dandora Estate, Nairobi.

The girl’s mother had left her boyfriend in the house with the minor as she went for work.

The minor reported the incident to her mother when she returned.

The victim and her mother proceeded to Dandora Police Station and reported the incident.

The minor told investigators that after she was left with alone with the accused he told her to close the door then ordered her to undress.

DEFILED

She declined but the suspect allegedly forcefully stripped her naked and defiled her.

The accused is alleged to have defiled the minor several times during the two days his girlfriend was away.

Ndegwa was arrested on December 13, 2019.

He denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji and was freed on a bond of Sh 300,000.

Hearing of his case starts on April 27, 2020.