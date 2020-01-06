Man bites off his wife’s nose in horrific domestic assault

A woman from Lupida village, Nambale constituency in Busia county has revealed the gruesome details of how her husband bit off a chunk of her nose following a misunderstanding.

Speaking to NTV Weekend Edition, 32-year-old Henrika Achola narrated her ordeal on the fateful day when her husband committed the heinous act.

“Mtu alimwambia ameona bibi yake na mtu mwingine wakitoka upande wa Busia. Akakuja kunihijack kwa barabara, akanigonga na piki piki kama boda imetubeba akatuangusha. Nilipoamuka nikitafuta njia ya kukimbia akanishika, aliponishika akaniuma mapua,” said Henrika.

She was immediately rushed to Busia Referral Hospital but was later discharged after receiving treatment.

She is now awaiting an operation to patch up her noise at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.

When the incident happened, Henrika reported the matter to the police but the family now accuses the police of failing to arrest the suspect.

She also claims that her husband has threatened her for reporting the matter to the police and she fears for her life and that of her daughter.

According to victim’s brother, Patrick Magero, the family has also received similar threats from the suspect.

“Akiona unaanza kufuatilia hiyo mambo anakuambia anakupiga risasi,” Magero said.