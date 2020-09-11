Man awaits lengthy sentence for injuring wife in domestic fight

Silas Kimani when he appeared before the Kibera Law Courts where he pleaded guilty to charges of causing grievous harm. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

A 32-year-old casual labourer who injured his wife during a domestic fight over Sh500 is staring at a lengthy jail term after he pleaded guilty to charges of causing grievous harm.

Mr Silas Kimani admitted inflicting injuries on his wife, Ms Hannah Nyokabi, at their home in Dagoretti, Nairobi, on August 30, 2020.

Ms Nyokabi sustained throat and eye injuries.

Mr Kimani admitted the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Renee Kitangwa of the Kibera Law Courts despite being forewarned that the offence attracts a lengthy jail term.

The accused told the court that he has since reconciled with his wife and that she is ready to withdraw the case.

Section 234 of the Penal Code provides that anyone convicted of the offence of causing grievous harm is liable to life imprisonment.

Conviction for the offence attracts not less than 10 years, depending on the degree of the injuries caused.

Mr Kimani will be sentenced if the facts of the case are presented in court before his wife withdraws the suit.