Man arrested on suspicion of stabbing woman to death
A 25-year-old man was on Sunday afternoon arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kilimani following the grisly murder of a 33-year-old woman.
According to report from the DCI, Mwandikwa Kimwele was only hours earlier found murdered at Silanga area in Kibra.
A 25-year-old man has been arrested by #DCI Detectives based in Kilimani following the grisly murder of 33-year-old Mwandikwa Kimwele. The deceased was found murdered early today at Silanga area in Kibera. A blood stained Kitchen knife suspected to be the murder weapon recovered. pic.twitter.com/jipQZchhdg
— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) November 24, 2019