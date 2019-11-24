Join our WhatsApp Channel
Man arrested on suspicion of stabbing woman to death

By Amina Wako November 24th, 2019 1 min read

A 25-year-old man was on Sunday afternoon arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kilimani following the grisly murder of a 33-year-old woman.

According to report from the DCI, Mwandikwa Kimwele was only hours earlier found murdered at Silanga area in Kibra.

“A 25-year-old man has been arrested by #DCI Detectives based in Kilimani following the grisly murder of 33-year-old Mwandikwa Kimwele. A blood-stained kitchen knife suspected to be the murder weapon was also recovered during the arrest,” the DCI tweeted.

