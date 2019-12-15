Man arrested on suspicion of dealing in stolen vehicle

Police officers on Friday arrested a car dealer suspected to have been selling stolen vehicles in Nairobi.

Gideon Kioko Mutuko was nabbed by detecetives from the Flying Squad after he reportedly sold a Nissan Patrol whose registration number (KBW 109Z) was identical to another vehicle – a Tata lorry.

The detectives laid an ambush for the suspect after receiving complaint from the victim who claims to been harassed by the 43-year-old dealer to trade in his vehicle for another.

“Having received a report from the victim who was again being called upon by the 43-year-old suspect to trade in the Nissan Patrol earlier sold to him for yet another Toyota Land Cruiser, the detectives laid in wait at the venue before pouncing on him,” said DCI.

Detectives said that the lorry in question belongs to Kelco Company in Nairobi.

Police have since summoned Kelco Company Management for further investigations.