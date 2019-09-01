Man arrested for stealing in church dies in police cells

Police in Embu are on the spot after a man who was allegedly caught stealing from a church at Machagua village in Embu County has died in a cell.

The suspect, Henry Muchangi Ireri, 24, was nabbed on Thursday night by a worshipper at a local Salvation Army Church and the residents and frogmarched to Kigumo police post where he was locked up for interrogation.

However, few hours later, Mr Ireri collapsed in the cell and died under unclear circumstances.

A church leader, Dominic Mugendi, said a worshipper was laying trap in the church following constant stealing of property when she saw the suspect break into the kitchen.

The worshipper confronted the suspect and raised an alarm, attracting a group of residents.

CORNERED BY MOB

Sensing danger, Mr Ireri took off with his loot but he was cornered by a mob and handed over to the officers at the post where he died as he was being questioned.

Mr Mugendi said the suspect was not beaten by the mob and his death raises many questions.

“The suspect was not attacked by the mob and the officers should explain how he met his death,” said Mr Mugendi.

The clergyman and his assistant Elizabeth Wangui have recorded statements with the police and they want the truth of the matter be established.

When interviewed, the residents claimed the suspect could have been tortured to death while at cell to force him to confess.

Embu East deputy police boss Mr Michael Wachira confirmed the incident and said the body of the man was taken to Runyenjes hospital mortuary.

“It is true we went for the body of the suspect in the cell and ferried it to the mortuary,” said Mr Wachira adding that investigations had commenced to establish what exactly caused the death of Mr Ireri.

He told the residents to stop speculations and give police time to complete their investigations.