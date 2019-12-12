Man arrested for killing his wife and dumping her body in a pit latrine

A middle-aged man has been arrested after he allegedly killed his wife and dumped her body in a pit latrine.

The incident happened in Nyamariba village, Mwamonari Division in Kisii county on Tuesday.

The suspected killer, George Morara, and his second wife were arrested on Wednesday evening and taken to Oyugis Police Station for interrogation.

It’s during the interrogation that he confessed to killing his wife, Jessica Moraa, and dumping her body in a pit latrine.

According to residents of Ntamariba, Morara has a criminal history.

They also said the couple has been married for more than 10 years but the two have had issues for the past few months.

SCREAMS

According to his brother, Mike Onyiego, on Tuesday evening they heard screams coming from his homestead but no bothered to investigate the matter since they are used to such incidents between the couple.

Area residents claim they reported the matter to the police after Moraa was seen in blood-stained clothes on Wednesday morning.

The police, with the help of the villagers, retrieved the body from the pit latrine, a process that took almost six hours.

The body was later taken to the mortuary by the police.