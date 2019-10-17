Man arrested and charged for biting his 4-month-old baby’s genitals

A 23-year-old man from Mwingoni village in Voi has been arrested for allegedly biting the genitals of his 4-month-old son under unclear circumstance.

The suspect, Salim Mwaluma, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after his wife Agatha Martin reported the incident to the police.

BITING

Mwaluma was charged with biting the son’s penis, his right leg and rib. The circumstances that led to him committing the offense are still unknown.

Appearing before Senior Resident Magistrate, Frederick Nyakundi, the suspect denied the charges and was released on a cash bail of Sh20,000 or bond of Sh50,000.

The case will be mentioned on October 30 and the hearing on October 31.

According to the baby’s mother, her husband took their son for an afternoon stroll on Saturday but returned late while the baby was asleep.

On Sunday morning, Ms Agatha woke up to prepare herself and the child for Sunday church service but her husband insisted on bathing the baby, which, according to her, was unlike him.

BLEEDING

It’s during the church service while she had taken the baby out that the infant started crying. She noticed scratch mark on his neck. Worried, she quickly undressed him.

“It was a terrible sight. His body had bite marks all over. The neck, back, thighs and even his genitals,” said the tearful mother.

The baby’s genitals were still bleeding at the time.

Agatha took the baby to a local health facility but she was referred to Moi County Referral Hospital for a specialized treatment.

The suspect reportedly attempted to convince his wife not to involve the police in the matter, but the village elders insisted that the case matter must be reported to the police.