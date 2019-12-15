Man arrested after woman’s body is found in his house

Police in Rarieda, Siaya County on Saturday arrested a man after a woman’s body was found in his house.

The circumstances surrounding the death of the woman, said to be the man’s lover, could not immediately be established.

The incident was reported in East Uyoma location in Rarieda sub county. The 20-year-old man is being at Aram Police Station.

Rarieda police boss Thomas Ototo said the suspect’s father is reported to have told a neighbour that he was shocked to find the woman’s body on his son’s bed.

The woman was identified as Ms Ann Nyaoro Owino, 30. Mr Ototo said the incident was reported on Saturday morning. The police are also grilling the suspect’s neighbour.