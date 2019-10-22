Man, 23, in court for calling his mother a prostitute after night out

A 23-year-old man who allegedly called his mother a stupid prostitute and threatened to kill her after she “took too long” to open a door for him was on Tuesday charged with creating disturbance.

Alex Kilungya was accused of threatening to beat up his mother Jackline Mumbua Muli at her house in Kaloleni Estate, Nairobi on October 21.

He had returned home at around 5:30am after Mashujaa Day merrymaking and his mother was still asleep. Kilungya is said to have banged the door calling his mother a stupid prostitute, and broke windows.

The suspect became more violent after his younger sister Ann Mutheu opened the door for him. He grabbed a Sufuria threatening to beat her up and their mother for not opening the door promptly after he knocked.

Kilungya is accused of threatening to kill them.

Muli called and reported the matter to Makongeni police station and three officers rushed to her house, and rescued her.

Kilungya denied the charges before magistrate Angelo Kithinji of Makandara law courts. He was released on a cash bail of Sh30, 000. The hearing of the case starts on February 27, next year.