Male teacher caught pants down with female student in a lodging

A secondary school teacher and his female student are being held in police custody after they were caught in a lodging in Narok County.

According to the area Assistant Chief, Richard Bett, the Simotwet Secondary School teacher and his Form Three student were caught at a lodging in Transmara East on Saturday at 2pm.

The chief said the suspect, Nathan Kosgei, was reported to him by members of the public.

This is after they saw the 17-year-old student going in and out of a room rented by the teacher.

ARRESTED

“Members of the public called me after they saw the girl in the lodging rented by the teacher,” said Bett.

It is then that the area chief alerted the police who forced their way inside the room and arrested the two.

The two were first taken to Transmara West sub-county hospital for medical assessment and later transferred to Emmurua Dikirr Police Station.