Magistrate seeks female cop’s help to test theft suspects’ pregnancies

Makadara chief magistrate Heston Nyaga amused members of public in his courtroom when he requested a policewoman to ascertain that two revellers charged with stealing a phone were pregnant.

Christine Wambui and Lucy Wanjiru were accused of stealing a Sh16, 000 mobile phone from Abner Mochengo Mong’are at a bar in Umoja, Nairobi, on January 4.

They denied the charges and told Nyaga to be lenient on them claiming they were pregnant.

But the magistrate asked to see the police investigations records as he could not reconcile the fact that pregnant women were charged with stealing from a patron in a bar.

Wanjiru claimed to be four months pregnant while Wambui said she has a two-month pregnancy.

BEGGING FOR BEER

The magistrate read that the suspects had followed Mong’are and his friend from one pub to the next begging for alcohol and asked the policewoman to find out whether the two were actually pregnant.

The policewoman physically touched the suspects’ tummies to feel for foetus and confirmed that in her opinion, the two were pregnant.

Wambui and Wanjiru had allegedly met Mong’are and his friend at Boom Club in Umoja and begged for alcohol.

Mong’are and his friend bought the two a bottle of Guinness each but left because they did not know the motive of the women.

But the two suspects followed them to the next joint – Heavens – where they had sat in isolation – and once again begged for alcohol. Mong’are and his friend complied.

The complainant decided to leave but while at the parking, the two suspects showed up and requested to be dropped at Bee Centre along Kangundo Road. It is during this trip that the two allegedly stole Mong’are’s phone.

During a search, one of them was found with car keys.

Nyaga asked them how they moved from one club to the next after reading the file and Wanjiru said they owned a vehicle. He freed them on cash bail of Sh3,000 each. Hearing of the case starts on March 6.