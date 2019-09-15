Magaya flown to India for specialised treatment

Former Nasa CEO, Norman Magaya, was on Sunday flown to India for specialised treatment following recurrent heart attack.

According to ODM Communications Director, Philip Etale, Magaya will be out of the country for between 12 to 15 days under the care of expert doctors.

“Our colleague Mr Norman Magaya has left the country for further treatment abroad. We expect him to be away for 12 -15 days. During this time, he will be under the care of a panel of expert doctors,” read a statement from ODM signed by Etale.

Etale said his party remains committed to supporting Magaya in his medical journey.

“The Orange party continues to stand with our luminary through this process until his return,” Etale said.

Magaya has been battling a recurrent heart attack at the Nairobi Hospital.

COLLAPSED

The first signs of Magaya’s failing health come out in August 2017 when he collapsed at the national tallying centre in Bomas of Kenya during the tabulation of presidential votes after the general election.

Magaya has been sharing about his hospitalization on social media but it is only a fortnight ago that the public learnt about his worsening health condition after a blogger claimed that that he had been neglected by ODM.

Immediately after the allegations, ODM leader Raila Odinga visited Magaya at the hospital.

Two days later, Magaya was admitted in the ICU at the Nairobi Hospital.

There were also allegations that Magaya’s wife, Alice Katunge, had blocked Magaya’s brother and mother from accessing him at the hospital.