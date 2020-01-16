‘Machachari’ actress now planning match to Uhuru’s office over abducted brother

Actress Wanjiku Mburu has vowed to lead a match to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s office on January 28, 2020 to seek the head of state’s help in bring home his brother who is in captivity in Somalia.

Wanjiku has twice tried and failed to reach the president after her brother George was abducted by Al Shabaab militants in Mogadishu back in 2014.

Her brother and a cousin left left Kenya on January 5, 2014 for Mogadishu to seek greener pastures, but 11 days later, the family was informed by a relative that the duo had been kidnapped by suspected militants.

Since then, life has never been the same for the family.

Six years later, a desperate Wanjiku, who played the role of Mama Baha on Machachari, is now asking other Kenyans of goodwill to join her in the walk to the office of the president.

“On January, 28, is my birthday and on this day I walk for my brother. Please walk with me, together we will walk far,” she posted.

Early this month, Wanjiku, in a video that went viral on social media, claimed that the family had been barred from meeting the president over the issue, with a promise by State officials that they will solve the matter.

She said that as a family they agreed on the actions taken by the State officials and even recorded statements at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over the matter.

But nothing has been done to assist them.

Wanjiku also claimed that her brother’s abductors were asking for a ransom that the family cannot raise.