M-Pesa attendant kills her two-month-old baby then commits suicide after losing 120K

An attendant in an M-Pesa shop on Sunday killed her two-month-old daughter before committing suicide after she lost Sh120,000 at her place of work in Mwingi, Kitui County.

Rose Joseph Kamba, 20, left a suicide note saying she took her life after she was conned Sh120,000 at her uncle’s M-Pesa shop.

She wrote that when she informed the uncle of the incident, he suspected that she had stolen the money.

According to relatives, they left the deceased in their rented house as they proceeded to church and on returning home at around 2pm, they found the door locked from the inside.

After unsuccessfully trying to gain entry into their house, they reported the matter at Mwingi Police Station for assistance.

The OCS accompanied by police officers arrived at the scene and broke into the two bed-roomed house and found the body of Rose Joseph Kamba dangling on a rope from the roof of one of the bedrooms.

On the adjacent bed in the same bedroom was the lifeless body of her two-month-old baby wrapped in a bed sheet with fresh blood oozing from her nose.

Both the bodies were taken to Mwingi Level Four hospital mortuary.