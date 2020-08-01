Lupita Nyong’o’s younger brother weds singer – PHOTOS





Junior Nyong’o, son of Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o and brother of Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o on Thursday said I do to his longtime girlfriend songstress Wanja Wohoro in an exclusive ceremony in Limuru, Kiambu County.

The couple got engaged last year at an invite-only event.

The news came as a surprise to many, especially since Junior has been secretive about his love life.

The ceremony took place at Zereniti Boutique and the couple excitedly shared photos of their big day on social media.

The two who were draped in simple yet exquisite wedding attire both promised to walk for miles every day to water each other’s roots.

“I will walk for miles to water your roots every single day until you are too tall and impossible for anyone to ignore,” said Junior.

On her part, Wanja said, “You are a fixed point in my universe, and the best friend I’ve ever known. Not the wedding we planned originally, but ultimately even more perfect and intimate than we could have ever imagined.”

His sister Zawadi Nyong’o, who was among guests, said that she couldn’t help tearing up during the ceremony.

“I thought I finished crying at the wedding but I still get tearful when I think about the moment you exchanged your incredibly beautiful vows. My baby bro is married! So proud of the man you have become and the husband I know you will be to Wanja Wohoro. I love you both,” she shared.

Lupita, who couldn’t make it for the ceremony but attended virtually, also celebrated with the couple.

She did, however, share stunning photos from the nuptials, as well as a shot of her laptop while she watched the event.

“Yup, he is off the market, folks! Sharing a moment of joy in my family’s life when my sweet, gentle, loving baby brother @juniornyongo made his declaration of love to his new bride @wanjawohoro this week,” the Us star captioned her post, adding that she couldn’t believe she wasn’t physically present. But thank God for technology! Welcome to the family, Wanja!”

The married man was congratulated by Lupita’s former Star Wars co-star John Boyega, actress Chantel Riley and hairstylist Vernon François, among others.