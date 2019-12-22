Lucky escape for bridal party as wedding limo collides with another car – PHOTOS and VIDEO

A bride escaped unhurt after a limousine hired for her wedding collided with another vehicle on Saturday at Kathoge in Kiamutugu, Kirinyaga County, near Embu town.

The white stretch limousine had been hired by Lee Njiru and Maureen Wangithi for Sh200,000 for what should have been the happiest day of their lives.

But it almost turned tragic.

The wedding ceremony was delayed for hours as the bridal party looked for another car to ferry the bride to the venue.

According to an eye witness, the limo was hit by another vehicle on the side.

To avoid what could have been a terrible accident, the driver of the limousine drove off the road crashing and wrecking the expensive vehicle in the process.

All the occupants of the limo, who included the bride and her bridesmaids, escaped unhurt.

The damaged limousine was towed to Wang’uru Police Station as police commenced investigations into the incident.

Despite the three-hour delay, the wedding ceremony continued as planned with the couple exchanging their vows.