Louis Otieno’ son introduces his gay soul mate

Former TV journalist Louis Otieno’s son Silas Miami has revealed that he is now happily married to his male partner.

Miami announced he is now hitched for life with his male lover, whom he only identified as Patrick.

MARRIAGE

Apparently, Miami and Patrick, who are both based in South Africa, where the former works as a filmmaker, recently tied the knot.

“I met and married someone just under a year ago. He’s got all the things, kindness, courage, honesty, but why all this is fine, that is not why I married him,” Miami said.

“In fact, neither of us believed in marriage. We still don’t. But after months of us looking at options for what companionship would look like, especially seeing as travel isn’t exactly easy for us, we settled on going for it,” he said.

LIFE PARTNER

“We maintain an ethically easy for us, we settled on going for it. We maintain an ethically polyamorous situation because monogamy gives us both migraines. That being said, Patrick Miami (yes, he took my name) is my primary life partner and I’m proud to be his,” he further revealed.

Gay marriage are not legal in Kenya.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has in the past said the country has other priorities other than discussing same-sex marriages.