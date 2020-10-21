Lolani Kalu makes comeback with lucrative tv job





Former NTV journalist Lolani Kalu has landed a new lucrative job at TV47.

Reports indicate that the veteran journalist joined the TV station linked to Mount Kenya University founder Simon Gicharu as the reporter for the coastal region.

For the next one year, Kalu will be the regional reporter based at the TV47 Mombasa bureau and will be covering the six counties in coast region.

“I have signed a one-year deal with TV47, the opportunity came after fans saw me shooting my personal shows with one of the artists I was interviewing having TV47 branding. Fans called TV47 to find out if I had signed a deal with the station, and that prompted them to hand me a contract. I will be a coast regional reporter covering the six counties,” he told a local online publication.

Late last month, Kalu opened up on his financial and health struggles after he retired from the media and was forced to retreat to the village.

His dire financial situation was the subject of vibrant debate on social media with many sending financial contributions to his mobile phone.

He then pleaded with Kenyans to help him back on his feet by helping him raise sh250,000 which he needed to buy a camera and a computer to jumpstart his life.

“I would appreciate if I can get Ksh200,000 for a camera and sound equipment and Ksh50,000 for a computer that would enable me to edit the footage I would have shot,” said Kalu.

Kenyans on social media came together and raised the amount and he later showed off the video camera he bought on Jalango Tv Youtube channel.

Kalu intended to produce content to sell to media houses in the country.