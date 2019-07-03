Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

HashtagLife

Lives ‘ruined’ as WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram suffer global outage

By AMINA WAKO July 3rd, 2019 1 min read

Lives of millions of social media users worldwide were put on pause on Wednesday after some popular apps suffered a global outage.

According to DownDetector, Instagram, Facebook, and WhataApp have been having issues for the better part of Wednesday.

OTHER ARTICLES

“WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are having issues since 9:58 AM EDT,” said the site.

Most reported problems were sending and receiving messages on WhatsApp, connectivity, uploading and downloading pictures and videos and also logging into the social media pages.

Twitter has since acknowledged and apologised for the outage with an assurance to their users that they are working to fix the problem.

In March, Facebook and all its products were disrupted for more than 14 hours leaving users across the world affected.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps,” Facebook said in a statement, posted on Twitter.

Reactions to the latest outage were mixed:

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Maribe returns the favour, visits Itumbi in police cells