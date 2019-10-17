Life has been tough without Mowzey Radio – baby mama

The late Ugandan musician Moses Ssekibogo aka Mowzey Radio’s baby mama, Lillian Mbabazi, admits life has been tough without the famed artiste.

She made this revelation during an interview with Sqoop, a Uganda online lifestyle magazine.

“It has been tough; it has been one day at a time but God has been good and faithful. He surrounded me with good people in my life such as my family, friends and a few artistes (who have supported me),” explained Lillian.

TALENTED ARTISTES

Considered one of the most talented artistes in East and Africa and also famous for hits such as Bread and Butter and Potential, Mowzey Radio sired two kids with songbird Lillian and another child with a Caucasian woman.

He died in 2018, after succumbing to injuries sustained during a brawl at an entertainment joint in Kampala.

The night club’s bouncer Troy Wamala has been charged with murder in relation to that incident at an Entebbe court and the case is ongoing.

Lillian shot to fame after partnering with Jackie and Cyndy to set up the famous Blu 3 musical group.

She also became popular as co-host of Gaetano Kagwa on a radio show on Uganda’s Capital FM.

She now says her major focus is on developing her music career and raising up the children.