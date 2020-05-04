Late Mengi’s wife marks his death anniversary with a very special message

Jacqueline Mengi, the widow of Tanzanian billionaire Reginald Mengi, has penned down a tribute to her late husband.

Mrs Mengi posted the message on Instagram to mark the first anniversary of her husband’s death.

“My love, not a day passes without a thought of you. I thank God for your life, for the opportunity to love and be loved by you. I and the kids miss you terribly. We shall try our best to preserve your legacy and continue to support those in need. I know that would’ve made you smile. Continue to Rest In Peace mpenzi wangu.❤️,” her message reads.

“I never knew a whole year can pass and still feel just like yesterday. Forever you will be loved, forever you will be remembered. One in a billion you were. Continue to Rest In Peace,” she wrote in another post.

Last year in May, during Mengi’s birthday, Jacqueline in her birthday message, mentioned that the most challenging part of her life was waking up without her husband next to her.

BIRTHDAY MESSAGE

“We may not be able to spend time with each other anymore, but I want you to know that you are always in my mind. I hope that this special day in Heaven is truly incredible because we are sending you lots of love and hugs from here on Earth. Happy Birthday.

“Today we would have been celebrating you if I close my eyes, I can see how you would have smiled when we sing happy birthday to you. There are no words to describe how much the kids and I miss you, waking up each day without you—happy birthday, my true love, forever in our hearts,” she wrote back then.

Early this year, Jacqueline revealed that she and her twin sons had denied access to her husband’s grave by her in-law.

Mengi died in Dubai in May 2019