Late K24 anchor Anjlee Gadhvi to be cremated

The late K24 news anchor Anjlee Gadhvi Noorani will be cremated on Saturday afternoon at the Kariokor Crematorium.

According to her former employee, MediaMax Ltd, a funeral service preceding the cremation will be held at Lohana Mahajan Mandal Temple, which is located opposite Gymkhana on Desai Road, Nairobi.

Gadhvi lost her battle with cancer while receiving treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi on Friday.

The lively journalist was first diagnosed with liver cancer in early April 2013, when she was expecting her second child.

She underwent a liver transplant after the cancerous cells kept on recurring two years after she began chemotherapy.

She went public about it in 2015 after various treatments options had drained funds raised by family and friends. She eventually appealed for public help and received a donation of more than Sh6 million from Kenyans within hours.

TREATMENT

“With several recurrences and specialised treatment, a transplant was the only option for me. Chemotherapy and radiotherapy that had lasted two-and-a-half years were draining me mentally, physically, and, more so, exhausting my family financially,” Ghadhvi said in her video-recorded narration of her battle with cancer aired on K24 Television on October 1, 2016.

She usually updated her followers on her progress and after her liver transplant that lasted 18 hours, sadly, the cancerous cells recurred, leading to her demise on January 10, 2020 after years of treatment.

She is survived by her husband and two daughters aged 10 and 5.