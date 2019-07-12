KU graduate drowns in US three months after migrating

A Kenyan drowned in a lake in Baltimore, Maryland on Wednesday, three months after migrating to the United States

Baltimore County fire officials said people playing on a nearby basketball court heard someone yelling from the pond and ran over to help.

They called police after unsuccessful attempts to rescue the man

Minutes later, dive crews were able to find the victim under water and pulled him from the pond.

Update: #bcofd// 8700 blk of Fontana Lane// water rescue// one patient has been transported by EMS to local hospital in critical condition. Units clearing the scene ^MJ — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) July 10, 2019

The man, who was later identified as 26-years old John Omari Hassan, was rushed to Franklin Square Hospital in critical condition, where he later passed on.

Authorities have not yet determined how the deceased ended up into the water because there were signs posted nearby saying swimming is prohibited at the pond.

Hassan graduated from Kenyatta University in October 2016 and had migrated to Baltimore in April 2019. He hails from Nakuru county.

Meetings for prayers, support and funeral arrangements are being held daily in Baltimore.