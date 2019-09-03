KTN’s new investigative journalist attacked and robbed by armed gangsters

Investigative journalist, Franklin Wallah, who headed K24’s Crime and Investigative Desk and had just resigned to join KTN was on Monday attacked by six armed gangsters.

On Tuesday Wallah narrated on social media how he was trailed and attacked on his way home to celebrate his move.

“So today after celebrating my new move for my hard work in life. After just job, a group of armed men (6), have trailed me up to my place, while I was just almost home. They robbed me at knife point (plus other crude weapons), took my two phones, watch and some money…” Wallah wrote.

“I pity them for what they have done for they know-not. All in all, I thank the Almighty God, for I escaped unhurt and life is going on… (I was off/offline for some time),” he wrote on.

Wallah resigned from K24 barely a month ago after returning from Somalia on an assignment, which turned out to be his last at the station.

At KTN he is expected to step into the shoes of Mohammed Ali of the popular investigative series ‘Jicho Pevu’.

Ali quit his job a few years ago to join politics and has since been elected as the Member of Parliament for Nyali constituency.

According to sources, it is understood that Wallah will introduce a new investigative program, ‘Jasusi Sugu’ at KTN to replace ‘Jicho Pevu’.