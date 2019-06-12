Do you know this man? KNH seeking ‘unknown’ patient’s relatives

The Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has appealed to the public to help a male patient who was admitted at the hospital get in touch with his relatives.

In a post on its official Facebook account, KNH published the said patient’s photo and gave phone numbers which the public can use to inform the management about the patient’s relatives.

“Do you know this person? He is unknown. He was admitted, treated and discharged from KNH and he is looking for his relatives. Contact KNH on 0709854000 OR 0730643000. EXT-43121/43969,” read the post.

The hospital however didn’t give details of when and how the patient found himself at the facility.