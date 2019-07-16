KNH denies twin birth claim by Kibera woman – VIDEO

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has disputed twin birth claims by a woman who went home with one child.

The woman told NTV that her other child was given to another woman after she gave birth via C-Section on February 05, 2018.

She narrated a conversation she heard between two male doctors who kept arguing on whether to give her the two children or keep one away.

KNH, when contacted, disputed the woman’s account of the events.

“She delivered one child, a baby boy measuring 2.7 kgs on the 5th of February 2018. She was then discharged on the 8th of February with a birth notification stating the same and the summary discharge letter citing that all went smoothly,” said the hospital.

According to the woman, a mid-wife she had consulted throughout her pregnancy had assured her that she was carrying twins.