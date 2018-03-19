Abdikadir Ismail, a teacher at Mwangaza Muslim Mixed Day School, in Maralal, Samburu County. PHOTO | COURTESY

A Kenyan Kiswahili teacher on Sunday missed out on the $1 million Global Teacher Prize for 2018.

The award went to Briton Andria Zafirakou, who works in a school in one of the UK’s poorest areas.

Kenyan Abdikadir Ismail was shortlisted after being selected from over 30,000 nominations and applications from 173 countries around the world.

He teaches Kiswahili and history at Mwangaza Muslim Mixed Day School, in Maralal, Samburu County.

The prize was established three years ago to recognise one exceptional teacher a year who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession, employs innovative classroom practices and encourages others to join the teaching profession.

The Dubai-based Varkey Foundation organised the event, the fourth time it has handed out the prize for best teacher.

The winner will walk away with $1 million which will be paid in equal instalments over 10 years on one condition — she continues teaching for at least five years.

