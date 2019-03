Kirinyaga County Government has distributed thousands of condoms in anticipation of the sixth Devolution Conference with up to 2,000 delegates expected to attend.

Nairobi News understands the condoms have been distributed free of charge at social places including entertainment joints.

Governor Anne Waiguru and the public health officers, has been involved in the distribution of the condoms in all social places, including bars and restaurants within the county for free.

SAFE SEX

“This is normal practice by health agencies when we expect many visitors to a place. You cannot stop adults from having fun. But you can assist in advocating for safe sex,” one county health official said.

The Devolution Conference will bring together key players and stakeholders to reflect on the devolution milestones over the last five years and chart a way forward on how to make devolution successful.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto, ODM leader Raila Odinga and all the 47-governors are among the dignitaries expect to attend the conference which will take place between March 4-8.