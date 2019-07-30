Kipsigis elders endorse Laboso’s Kisumu burial

It’s now official: Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso will be buried on Saturday at her matrimonial home in Koru, Kisumu county.

Cabinet Secretary for Energy Mr Charles Keter, Narok Governor Samwel Tunai and Cabinet Administrative Secretary for Petroleum John Mosonik are leading the Nairobi funeral committee team.

A program released on Tuesday stated that a service will be held for the departed leader at Nairobi’s All Saints cathedral on Thursday.

On Friday, the body will be flown to Bomet for public viewing and prayer session at Bomet stadium at the county headquarters.

It states that on Saturday Dr Laboso’s body would be taken to her home in Koru, Kisumu county for a funeral service at St Augustine, Kandege secondary school grounds.

After the service, the body will be laid to rest at her matrimonial home.

Elders from the Kipsigis community on Tuesday backed Dr Laboso’s family decision to bury her at her matrimonial home in Koru, Kisii County.

Led by Mzee Thomas Cherutany, the elders from Bomet county said the family made the right decision on the burial site, bringing to an end speculations and confusion that had a rose earlier before the clarification was made.