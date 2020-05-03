Keroche couple’s daughter dies in road accident

Keroche Breweries has announced the passing of Tecra Muigai, daughter to the company’s chairman Joseph Karanja and CEO Tabitha Karanja in a road accident on Saturday afternoon.

A statement released by the company said Tecra worked as the Strategy and Innovation Director at Keroche Breweries.

“As we begin preparation for her final sendoff we ask for respect and privacy during these difficult times,” the statement read in part.

Keroche Board of Directors described her as ‘brilliant, passionate and energetic’’

“Tecra’s brilliance, passion and energy were the source of important innovations that enriched the company’s product range including the development of new brands that we scheduled to be launched this year,” the statement said.

It added that the company celebrates her life and hope that it serves as an example to young people around the world to work hard.

Tecra, who lived a very private life, was the third born of John and Tabitha Karanja.

The couple’s other daughter Anerlisa Muigai is the founder and CEO of Nero Water Company.