Kenyans warned against consuming free drinks from fallen beer trucks

Consumers Federation of Kenya (Cofek) has warned Kenyans against consuming drinks from fallen trucks.

According to Cofek the drinks are often likely to have small broken parts that could be ingested into ones system and cause huge health damage.

“Be very careful. Never consume bottled drinks from a fallen truck like the one with beer which fell over in Westlands. The drinks are likely to have small broken parts that could be ingested into your system and cause huge health damage in the long run. #ConsumerVoice” Cofek tweeted.

— Consumers Federation of Kenya (COFEK) (@CofekRebranded) January 26, 2020

Cofek’s warning came following an accident on Sunday morning at the busy Westlands roundabout involving a beer truck.

Like in many such incidents, members of the public rushed to the scene of the accident to grab free beers.

According to police report the driver of the truck lost control while to give way to another motorist.

However, no one was injured during the incident.

The police later appeared at the scene and dispersed the crowd.