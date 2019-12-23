Join our WhatsApp Channel
Kenyans think they have failed their country for doing the right thing

By Chad Kitundu December 23rd, 2019 2 min read

The ‘I have failed you’ meme has been on the internet for a while, but things got interesting over the weekend when Kenyans quoted and tweeted a tweet about how they have failed the country by not participating in peculiar Kenyan habits.

The original meme is from an image where Dexter (Cartoon Network character in a TV show) looks up to a poster of Albert Einstein in his locker and says “I have failed you.”

It has been photoshopped to change Einstein to a character or person who is held in high regard by some groups.

A tweep photoshopped it and put a Kenyan flag and the reaction was wild.

Here are a few of what Kenyans think they have failed for doing the right thing.

