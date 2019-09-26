Kenyans share harrowing experiences with H.pylori

If you haven’t spent sleepless nights and uncomfortable days trying to get treatment for the notorious Helicobacter Pylori (H.pylori) then you are one of the lucky few in Nairobi who would not relate to this article.

H.pylori is a bacteria that interferes with the process of controlling release of acid is in the digestive tract and has left many city residents restless as infections threaten to get out of hand in the county.

You can get H. pylori from food, water or utensils and it is common in areas that lack clean water or good sewage systems.

You can also pick up the bacteria through contact with the saliva or other body fluids of infected people.

After the bacteria enters your body it attacks the lining of your stomach, which protects you from the acid your body uses in digestion, leading to damages that result in stomach ulcers.

And given the growing number of people being diagnosed with the infection, Kenyans took to social media to share their different harrowing encounters with H.pylori and the treatment process.

This is what they had to say.

“I was a victim of the said HPylori but I tested after a long duration of medication and am now free from it. I thank God so so much…it was a nightmare for me but I really thank God for his mercies and healing. I took Esso kit twice then took esomeprazole capsules for 3months plus raw juices and am now well,” said Mburu Mburu.

“Please don’t remind me of the pain, I have never received so many drugs in my life.

The drugs were quite expensive and being anti-drugs I only managed to take prescription for one week and I was miraculously healed, I thank God,” wrote Alice Kariuki.

“Sure, am on medication and this H. pylori is so expensive to treat, something must be done,” suggested Esther Munga.

“I completed my medication like two months and you must take four tables three times a day. Am feeling like this menace is already back. It really sucks,” commented Antony Oyuga.

“currently I’m feeling depressed my 6years old bro, has this H.pylori thing he has grown weak missed classes spent nights in hospital beds without saying a word The worst part is the doctors don’t have answers to my questions,” said Onejar Onejar.

“Indeed it’s a menace in Nairobi and other areas thou the H pylori drugs are very expensive and patients are also not compliant,” said Mohammed Issack.

“I am a victim since 2013…… Have gone through text nikapigwa picha n I remember that day doctor telling me Eunice you are at the last stage…. I told him no n I have survived…… Only God who can heal n kip us alive,” stated Euny Muchemi.

“Me it started eating me up last Month after I took Roasted Maize with the Red pilipili then went and had Maziwa Mala and Ugali for Supper, my Friend the following day my Chest and Stomach were literary burning, like they were on fire; Mpaka nilikonda coz I was scared of eating. Was surviving on Yorghut and Ugali and abit of Mboga kienyeji. Niliteseka Sana but now am recovering having been on medication which am not done with yet. HPylori is Hell on Earth,” explained Andrew Blessed.

“That bacteria took me through hell. I took drugs for three consecutive months thank God am now OK.how it got into my body I have never known,” said Stanley Maina.