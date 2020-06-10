Kenyans raise Sh500k for man who slept in police station with his wife’s body

Kenyans have raised Sh570,469 for a man who was forced to spend a night at Tigania Police Station with his wife’s body.

The funds drive for Charles Mwenda was mobilised by popular Facebook user Ndungu Nyoro to help support the man and his three young children.

According to Mr Nyoro, Mr Mwenda was left in a poor state both emotionally and financially after spending thousands of shillings treating his wife who succumbed to cancer.

“We thank God for allowing you to be a guardian angel to a young family who may have been denied an opportunity to grieve and send off their mother and wife with love and dignity. The children never got to bury their mother,” Mr Nyoro said.

“Thank you Kenyans for showing love and kindness. In the last 3 days, you have helped raise Kshs.570,469 towards supporting this family. We are praying that this will in a big way help put and stabilize the young family,” he further said.

Mr Mwenda spent a night at Tigania Police Station with his wife’s body after relatives were barred from proceeding to their home for burial.

Charles Mwenda was forced to proceed for his wife’s burial at Kianjai in Meru County alone after a night of horror in the police station.