Kenyans on Twitter educate ‘ignorant’ tourist about Nairobi’s location

By Chad Kitundu October 9th, 2019 2 min read

A foreign tourist has gotten into big trouble with Kenyans on Twitter for stating that ‘Nairobi is in Africa’.

The tourist made the comment in a post about her visit to the famous Giraffe Manor in Nairobi.

Gia A, whose Twitter profile shows she is from San José, Costa Rica, posted a short video clip, where she is seen feeding one of the giraffes as the song Lovely by Billie Eilish and Khalid plays in the background.

“Hello Twitter world, hope you all are having a nice day. This place: Nairobi, Africa,” she captioned the short video.

The post did not go down well with the unforgiving KOT who flocked her comment box to remind her that Nairobi is in Kenya and ‘not Africa’.

Other simply wondered which Nairobi she was in.

