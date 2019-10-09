Kenyans on Twitter educate ‘ignorant’ tourist about Nairobi’s location

A foreign tourist has gotten into big trouble with Kenyans on Twitter for stating that ‘Nairobi is in Africa’.

The tourist made the comment in a post about her visit to the famous Giraffe Manor in Nairobi.

Gia A, whose Twitter profile shows she is from San José, Costa Rica, posted a short video clip, where she is seen feeding one of the giraffes as the song Lovely by Billie Eilish and Khalid plays in the background.

“Hello Twitter world, hope you all are having a nice day. This place: Nairobi, Africa,” she captioned the short video.

The post did not go down well with the unforgiving KOT who flocked her comment box to remind her that Nairobi is in Kenya and ‘not Africa’.

Other simply wondered which Nairobi she was in.

This place is called giraffe manor an amazing place to have breakfast with these gentle giants. It is located in Nairobi Kenya

🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪❤❤ pic.twitter.com/RnkvPBQclV — 𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐆𝐈 𝐌𝐀𝐆𝐀𝐍𝐀 (@ngengimagana) October 8, 2019

Saying Nairobi, Africa is like saying London, Europe. Say Nairobi, Kenya like you would say London, UK — Eric Mwangi (@Smogeric) October 7, 2019

What is the point of traveling if you don’t know where you are visiting? — BetTipsTV (@BetTips_TV) October 6, 2019

Its Nairobi, Kenya and at this rate the giraffe should’ve bit u🙄 — A PYT😛✨ (@theegracee_) October 7, 2019

Beautiful but Africa is not a country. *Kenya is definitely gorgeous! — Victoria Funké 🇳🇬 (@stylishtrotter) October 5, 2019

God I’ve never wanted a giraffe to go mental as much as I did seeing that. — Brother Sylvest (@brothersylvest) October 5, 2019

Nairobi KENYA!!!… “Africa” is a continent with 54 countries my dear.. — Mike KIBIEGO (@mkibiego) October 7, 2019

Are you sure you were in Nairobi? Nairobi is not in Africa. Check facts. — J_Gich (@gich_j) October 8, 2019

Nairobi, KENYA! KENYA! KENYA! Repeat until you know Nairobi is in KENYA! Aaarghh 🤢🤮 — byjudingZ (@judi_kibue) October 8, 2019