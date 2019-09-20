Join our WhatsApp Channel
Kenyans nostalgic as veteran weatherman Nguatah Francis hangs boots

By Sylvania Ambani September 20th, 2019 1 min read

He was one of the KBC celebrities in the 1990s. But this week, former weather presenter Nguatah Francis, a legend in his own right, announced his retirement.

Messages of goodwill poured out to the veteran weather presenter as he retired as the Nyeri County Director of Meteorology.

Kenya Meteorological Department made the announcement on Friday afternoon through their Twitter handle celebrating Mr Francis for his achievement.

They asked Kenyans to share their best memories of the popular weatherman, who ruled TV screens with his imposing figure and captivating presentation of the weather forecast at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation Television using analogue means.

“#DidYouknow Our famous #Weatherman Nguatah Francis. Today we are celebrating his Great Achievement after retirement, kindly drop your message wishes or comment. What you remember most about him,” tweeted the Kenya Met Department.

BEST MEMORY

Kenyans on Twitter shared their best memory of Mr Francis, as they went back memory lane to their childhood days:

