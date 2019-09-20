Kenyans nostalgic as veteran weatherman Nguatah Francis hangs boots

He was one of the KBC celebrities in the 1990s. But this week, former weather presenter Nguatah Francis, a legend in his own right, announced his retirement.

Messages of goodwill poured out to the veteran weather presenter as he retired as the Nyeri County Director of Meteorology.

Kenya Meteorological Department made the announcement on Friday afternoon through their Twitter handle celebrating Mr Francis for his achievement.

They asked Kenyans to share their best memories of the popular weatherman, who ruled TV screens with his imposing figure and captivating presentation of the weather forecast at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation Television using analogue means.

“#DidYouknow Our famous #Weatherman Nguatah Francis. Today we are celebrating his Great Achievement after retirement, kindly drop your message wishes or comment. What you remember most about him,” tweeted the Kenya Met Department.

BEST MEMORY

Kenyans on Twitter shared their best memory of Mr Francis, as they went back memory lane to their childhood days:

One word. MAENEO YA MSABAHA….. ok.. that is three words.#NguatahFrancisretires — Peter Wakaba (@peterwakaba) September 20, 2019

All the best to the good man. He was part of our living rooms during our childhood. Enjoy your retirement sir. — Kenyan Facts 🇰🇪 (@KResearcher) September 20, 2019

Wish Nguatah Francis all the best. He could be a great advocate /educator on climate change issues. I'm sure he'll agree that back then the effects of climate change had not ravaged our country. Seasons were regular and agricultural production predictable. — Common Sense (@Kommonsense7) September 20, 2019

I remember how he would stick the weather elements on that board. It was so funny😂 — Linda Agola (@AgolaLinda) September 20, 2019

nakumbuka akibandika mvua alafu inaanguka and funny how he used to explain weather patterns for the day — Paul Maina (@MatenjwoMaina) September 20, 2019

The only man who would carry the sun from Garissa and gift it to nairobi in a second — Neema Grace (@Neemawa) September 20, 2019

Nguatah Francis, our Accuweather back in the days. i wish you all the best as you retire. — victor mkan (@victormkan) September 20, 2019

Thank you Bwana Nguatah. I still remember vividly being glued on our Great wall television to watch you after news in KBC. Thank you for the great service to our nation. — Ayugi Brian (@ayugibrian) September 20, 2019