Kenyans mourn deceased Bob Collymore – VIDEO

On Monday Kenyans woke up to the sad news of the death of Safaricom CEO Robert William Collymore, who passed on in the early hours of the morning at his home.

In a statement announcing the death, Safaricom said Collymore died after succumbing to Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

“In recent weeks, his condition worsened and he succumbed to the cancer at his home in the early hours of Monday 1st July 2019,” the company said in the statement.

On social media, Kenyans of all walks of life, led by President Uhuru Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga, eulogized and sent their messages of condolences to the family, friends of Collymore and the entire Safaricom fraternity.

In his message, through State House’s official Twitter handle, President Kenyatta said Collymore’s contribution to Kenya’s wellbeing will be missed.

“It is with deep sadness that I have this morning received news of the death of Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore after years of battling cancer. As a country, we’ve lost a distinguished corporate leader whose contribution to our national wellbeing will be missed” ~ H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) July 1, 2019

Dr Ruto on his part described Collymore as a distinguished corporate titan with shrewd leadership qualities.

Bob Collymore was a distinguished corporate titan, whose shrewd leadership at the helm of Safaricom was commendable. He steered the company to new heights and contributed immensely to the evolution of Kenya’s corporate scene. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) July 1, 2019

In his message, Odinga lauded Collymore for serving the country with dedication.

My condolences go out to the friends and family of Mr Bob Collymore as well as the entire Safaricom fraternity.

Bob served our country with dedication and sustained us as a communication hub in Africa. May his soul rest in eternal peace. — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) July 1, 2019

And there were many more tributes from political leaders and distinguished personalities across the country.

I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing on of Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore. His leadership at the most successful company in Kenya will greatly be missed. My condolences go out his family and the entire Safaricom fraternity. May his soul rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/v1v7F7l3k7 — Governor Hassan Joho (@HassanAliJoho) July 1, 2019

Shocked and sad to learn of the departure of Bob Collymore from this world. It really breaks my heart. He was a wonderful friend, brilliant strategist and a fighter. I really thought he would pull through. My condolences to his family and entire Safaricom team. Sad day. pic.twitter.com/rT2I8wZ7Uk — Dr. Alfred Mutua (@DrAlfredMutua) July 1, 2019

I have hundreds of texts with Bob Collymore going back to 2011. He responded to each of the countless interview requests, banter and more recently, health updates. He lived a full, passionate life. So long, my friend 💔 https://t.co/0qyUfgAxcp — Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) July 1, 2019