Nairobi News

Life

Kenyans mourn deceased Bob Collymore – VIDEO

By Amina Wako July 1st, 2019 2 min read

On Monday Kenyans woke up to the sad news of the death of Safaricom CEO Robert William Collymore, who passed on in the early hours of the morning at his home.

In a statement announcing the death, Safaricom said Collymore died after succumbing to Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

“In recent weeks, his condition worsened and he succumbed to the cancer at his home in the early hours of Monday 1st July 2019,” the company said in the statement.

On social media, Kenyans of all walks of life, led by President Uhuru Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga, eulogized and sent their messages of condolences to the family, friends of Collymore and the entire Safaricom fraternity.

In his message, through State House’s official Twitter handle, President Kenyatta said Collymore’s contribution to Kenya’s wellbeing will be missed.

Dr Ruto on his part described Collymore as a distinguished corporate titan with shrewd leadership qualities.

In his message, Odinga lauded Collymore for serving the country with dedication.

And there were many more tributes from political leaders and distinguished personalities across the country.

Safaricom CEO Collymore passes on