Kenyans craving for chicken, chips and cheese sandwich while in lockdown

Online food delivery platform Uber Eats has released a report of the most popular orders placed by Kenyans in isolation occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

The most popular order according to the service is chips, while a chicken and cheese sandwich comes in a close second.

POPULAR DRINKS

Favorite snacks for those all-day screen binges consist of a dose of Chicken Dim Sum and a dash of Mahamri.

Self-proclaimed dessert connoisseurs have also had their sweet-tooth satiated, with Goolab Jamun among the most popular.

“For the healthier locals, salads like Coleslaw and soups including Chinese Braised Beef Soup are of course popular options, including the Green Power smoothie,” Uber Eats said.

Other popular drinks included Coke and Minute Maid, rounding off the perfect I-didn’t-cook-it meal, while perfectly taking care of the craving

Other noteworthy orders include; Roasted turkey and cheese sandwich, Java Dawa, Kachumbari, Cappuccino, Mineral and sparkling water and Chocolate Doughnut among others.

The app delivers food everyday between 7am to 5:45pm via contactless delivery, lessening personal interaction and keeping eaters, couriers and the community safer.

RESTAURANTS REOPENED

While food may be the most ordered request, medication, groceries and toiletries are also available for delivery.

Last month, in a move that signalled the gradual return to normal life, the government ordered the reopening of restaurants in public places but under specific strict conditions.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also allowed the sale of alcohol alongside meals in restaurants, although no buffets will be served.

But Kagwe maintained that an earlier order for the closure of bars and entertainment joints will remain in force.

The National Emergency Response approved the reopening of restaurants between 5am to 4pm daily with diners maintaining a distance of four (each) per 10 square metres.

Alcohol will only be served with a meal or at most 30 minutes after serving a meal. There shall be no self-service or buffets.