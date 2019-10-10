Kenyans can’t wait to get Moi Day party started

Kenyans have come up with ideas on how they will spend Moi Day after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i announcement on Tuesday that the day would be a public holiday.

It has been more than five years since Moi Day was last celebrated in the country after it was scraped from the list of national holidays during the promulgation of the constitution in 2010.

Dr Matiang’i, in his announcement, said that Kenyans are encouraged to mark the day with selfless acts of service to their community that seek to promote patriotism, national unity, social justice, cohesion and sustainable development in their communities for the benefit of present and future generation.

However, he did not clarify if the day will be marked with a national address from President Uhuru Kenyatta as is the case with others national holidays.

Kenyans, as expected, gladly received the news of one free day for them to stay away from work and relax.

Her are some of the plans they shared on social media of how they intend to spend the day.

Government: Dear Kenyans, celebrate Moi Day with selfless acts of service to the community, promote patriotism, national unity, social justice, cohesion and sustainable development. Kenyans: pic.twitter.com/aoyUC2atxU — Limo. (@Limo_alan) October 9, 2019

Since we have missed 7 Moi days, we should combine them all and get a week holiday.

Ama namna gani?#MoiDay — That Guy (@DjPitts254) October 9, 2019

Moi day mood pic.twitter.com/oGQcLNSWAK — Mutuku 69 (@__Mutuku) October 9, 2019

Kwa sababu Matiangi ameamua Weekend ianze mapema so Leo Wednesday ni Friday, kesho Thursday ni Friday na Friday ni Friday. #MoiDay — Abdul Majid (@photo_bunny2) October 9, 2019