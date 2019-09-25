Kenyans can’t understand Homa Bay man’s ‘jargon-laden’ message to MPs – VIDEO

A man from Homa Bay county has left Kenyans perplexed with his mastery of the English language.

While appearing on a live broadcast on NTV, the unidentified man expressed his views on revenue allocation in the county, although his choice of words left many Kenyans scratching their heads.

Dressed in a white shirt and black trousers, the young man began by describing Kenyan MPs as “cesspit, hypocritical politicians.”

“The current MPs are cesspit, hypocritical politicians who are only going to titillate minds of Kenyans in order to vamoose their tedium and vacuous ideologies in order to please their caprice god’s of magic, political personality cults in this country,” he says.

His rant does not end there. He also claims that the politicians are possessed by two spirits – incubus and succubus.

For most Kenyans English is usually their third language, with their first language being their mother tongue followed by Swahili which is the official national language.

Here is what Kenyans on Twitter had to say about the Homa Bay man’s ‘difficult’ English:

😂😂😂😂 even Britons need a dictionary, Sadly; if you want to communicate use the right word your recipient (s) will easily understand or it will be a through pass. If you can’t use this same words on a job CV, stop😂😂😂😂 — Plabs George (@PlabsGeorge) September 25, 2019

I would rather choose a bullet over repeating those words 😂😂😂😂😂 — EgyBlanteen (@egyblanteen) September 24, 2019

Engluo! — samson odero (@odesh1) September 24, 2019

This guy makes PLO Lumumba look like a vocabulary toddler 😂 Although I doubt he understands the meaning n context of the vocs he is spilling. — Mutuli Seruya, 🇰🇪The 2nd of His Name🌱🔥 (@WerimoMutuli) September 25, 2019

This news reporter is so insensitive. How’s he taking all these without flinching?… I would be drenched in teary floods of incabees laughter by the second sentence. — Eng. Otieno Otuoma, PE (@PatOti2000) September 25, 2019