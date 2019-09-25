Join our WhatsApp Channel
Kenyans can’t understand Homa Bay man’s ‘jargon-laden’ message to MPs – VIDEO

By Sylvania Ambani September 25th, 2019 2 min read

A man from Homa Bay county has left Kenyans perplexed with his mastery of the English language.

While appearing on a live broadcast on NTV, the unidentified man expressed his views on revenue allocation in the county, although his choice of words left many Kenyans scratching their heads.

Dressed in a white shirt and black trousers, the young man began by describing Kenyan MPs as “cesspit, hypocritical politicians.”

“The current MPs are cesspit, hypocritical politicians who are only going to titillate minds of Kenyans in order to vamoose their tedium and vacuous ideologies in order to please their caprice god’s of magic, political personality cults in this country,” he says.

His rant does not end there. He also claims that the politicians are possessed by two spirits – incubus and succubus.

For most Kenyans English is usually their third language, with their first language being their mother tongue followed by Swahili which is the official national language.

Here is what Kenyans on Twitter had to say about the Homa Bay man’s ‘difficult’ English:

