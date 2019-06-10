Kenyans in Australia raise Sh2.5 million for slain compatriot

Members of the Kenyan community in Western Australia during the fundraiser for a 34-year-old Kenyan woman who was found dead last week in her apartment. PHOTO | COURTESY

The Kenyan Community in Western Australia on Saturday raised more than Sh2.5 million (AUD35000) to help bring home the remains of a 34-year-old Kenyan woman who was found dead last week.

The late Nancy Jelagat Cheruiyot’s decomposing body was found in her apartment by police officers during a welfare check.

Ms Cheruiyot had been working as a nurse since she moved to Perth from Kenya two years ago, and had been studying bio-medicine.

Her family filed a report with police after she missed a planned flight to the United States, where she was set to meet her sister.

She was found dead in a top-floor unit in Osbourne Park last Wednesday, days after her family reported her missing.

Speaking to Nairobi News, family spokesperson Gabriel Lagat said that Ms Cheruiyot’s body will arrive in Kenya on Sunday June 16 before it is transported to Uasin Gishu.

“Yes, I can confirm that the Kenyan Community in Australia have raised AUD 35,000 while here in Kenya we have managed to raise Sh800,000 which is enough to bring Nancy home,” said Mr Lagat.

He added that the burial will take place on Wednesday June 19 at Chepkanga in Uasin Gishu County.

According to Mr Lagat, police are yet to arrest anyone in connection to the kin’s murder but he expressed optimism that the family would find justice.

Last week police in Australia said that two cars linked to the murder were discovered and impounded.

Nine News Perth reported that two vehicles – a blue Hyundai Getz Hatchback and a Mitsubishi Coupe – were found Friday dumped at a car wrecking establishment. The cars are linked to the same address where the body was discovered.

Police have said Ms Cheruiyot, sustained injuries that indicated foul play, but have not released details of the nature of the injuries or how she sustained them.

Police said the two cars went missing from the Main Street unit they were registered to, and were, therefore, of major interest to the investigation.

CCTV footage obtained by Nine News Perth reportedly shows a male driver dropping the Hyundai Getz off at about midday on Thursday, before dropping the Mitsubishi Coupe four hours later. He then exits the vehicle, picks up a bag and walks away. Police have since confiscated the vehicles for forensic examination.