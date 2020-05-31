Kenyans and their peculiar behaviour

If you are Kenyan then you are probably guilty of this one peculiar habit that is all too common in most homes.

It involves slapping and biting; the casualty being the TV remote control.

This often happens when the TV remote control starts losing its charge making it unable to function properly.

When this happens, it first must undergo what Kenyans on Twitter call “the human test”.

This includes slapping the remote with your hands and even biting of the batteries if the slapping does not work.

Activist Scheaffer Okore prompted the conversation on Twitter, asking KOT to share their own experiences of what they did before admitting that they needed to buy new batteries for the remote.

“Anyway, on to a matter that requires African people intervention so… how long after you start slapping the TV remote do you accept to buy new batteries?” asked @scheafferoo.

Below are some of the responses from KOT.

What we should first investigate is why the remote works after been spanked😂 — Frankie Mbate (@mbate) May 29, 2020

Ever tried the human test?

1. Put saliva on the top of your index finger.

2. Place it on the – side of the batt

3. Place the + side of the batt on the tip of your tongue

4. If you feel the slightest tingle, batt still has power.

This is advanced chemistry — FERDINAND OMONDI (@FerdyOmondi) May 30, 2020

No. Slapping is not the end.

You slide open the remote from the back and roll the batteries around.

Then, also slap again.

Voila.

😎 — 🦋 Kᗩᗰᗩᒪ Kᗩᑌᖇ 🦋 (@kamz26) May 29, 2020

Not before you bite bite the batteries or keep them on the windowsill in the sun….🤷🏾‍♀️ I don’t make the rules! — Adelle Onyango (@ADELLEO) May 29, 2020

1.Sun bath the batteries first…

2. Bite the batts

3. Take one battery that’s working and take one battery that is dead and use the in the remote… the working battery always give life to the dead battery.

4. When 1,2 and 3 don’t work nunua mpya — Oketch (@cjoketch) May 29, 2020

After you have changed over with other batteries from the other remotes — Sam Ngole (@NgoleSam) May 29, 2020